New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Levin Capital Strategies LP Upped Amber Rd (AMBR) Holding By $308,984

Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. NYMT’s profit would be $30.41M giving it 9.73 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -23.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 1.46M shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) stake by 30.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp acquired 38,623 shares as Amber Rd Inc (AMBR)’s stock rose 42.78%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 166,528 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 127,905 last quarter. Amber Rd Inc now has $371.12 million valuation. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Among 2 analysts covering New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New York Mortgage Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New York Mortgage Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for NYMT – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson Controls International, Universal Health Realty Income Trust and New York Mortgage Trust – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 186.43 million shares or 143.35% more from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 42,548 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 186,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highlander Limited Com has 0.01% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 4,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Jane Street reported 12,594 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Co holds 7,400 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 828,321 shares stake. Amer Intl Grp, a New York-based fund reported 130,396 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 109,036 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 210,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 1.03M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The company??s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 9.76 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 734,541 are held by Granahan Invest Mngmt Inc Ma. Needham Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.16 million shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 131,457 shares. 1.40 million are owned by Oaktop Capital Mgmt Ii L P. Harbert Fund Advisors owns 3.57% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 419,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 30,254 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Moreover, Spark Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 141,128 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc reported 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33,302 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 17,779 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 40,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Amber Road Inc (AMBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “E2open and Amber Road Announce Successful Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Hellenicshippingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Barry Williams joins essDOCS as President to drive strategic partnerships – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” with publication date: June 20, 2019.