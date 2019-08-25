New York Community (NYCB) Share Value Rose While Kahn Brothers Group Lowered Its Stake; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreased Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $20.83 Million as Stock Price Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 81.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 175,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 40,842 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 215,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.75 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Sarepta; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Sarepta

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in New York Community (NYCB) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 40,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 4.29M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.60 billion, down from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in New York Community for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 3.54 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S also bought $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings by 28,828 shares to 497,721 shares, valued at $25.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avrobio Inc by 161,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. 1,640 shares were bought by Dahya Hanif, worth $43,148 on Thursday, May 9.

