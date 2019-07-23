New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCB) to pay $0.75 on Aug 1, 2019; Horizon Investments Has Raised By $2.94 Million Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stake

Horizon Investments Llc increased Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) stake by 282.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 39,680 shares as Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 53,712 shares with $3.98 million value, up from 14,032 last quarter. Starbucks Corp Com now has $110.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 5.64M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café

New York Community Capital Trust V (NYSE:NYCB) is expected to pay $0.75 on Aug 1, 2019. (NYSE:NYCB) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. New York Community Capital Trust V's current price of $10.62 translates into 7.06% yield. New York Community Capital Trust V's dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 3.53 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New York Community Banc had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, February 6. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 13 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Starbucks had 18 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Will Americas & CAP Segments Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $3.46 million were sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26 million was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. On Thursday, February 7 CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 169,096 shares.