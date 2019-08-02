New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to pay $0.17 on Aug 26, 2019; Western Asset Mortgage Capital Has 1.47 Sentiment

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 26, 2019. (NYSE:NYCB) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. New York Community Bancorp Inc’s current price of $11.59 translates into 1.47% yield. New York Community Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 8.58M shares traded or 64.03% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 56 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 38 cut down and sold holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 20.99 million shares, up from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 34 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% or 8,771 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fin holds 0.02% or 10,446 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 58,424 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 8,300 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 101,793 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 276,501 shares. Piedmont Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 12,630 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 335,573 shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 6.48 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 550 are held by Farmers Fincl Bank. Virtu Finance Ltd Com reported 70,046 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Services Automobile Association reported 1.84M shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. 1,640 shares were bought by Dahya Hanif, worth $43,148. $394,641 worth of stock was bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK on Wednesday, March 27.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $5.42 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.

Among 3 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. New York Community Banc had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 6. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of NYCB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Underweight” rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $489.96 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 14.11 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Analysts await Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. WMC’s profit will be $15.43M for 7.94 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $170,610 activity.