New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Stake by $20.11 Million as Shares Rose; Lpl Financial Position in Nike (NKE) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 43.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497.84M, up from 41.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 798,755 shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 13,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 229,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.33M, up from 216,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 2.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10.34M shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $141.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 303,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. CIAMPA DOMINICK had bought 34,000 shares worth $394,641 on Wednesday, March 27.

