New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 4.81 N/A 0.79 13.52 Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.72 N/A 1.11 15.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc. Waterstone Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than New York Community Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Waterstone Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.8% Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Waterstone Financial Inc. has a 0.05 beta and it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Waterstone Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has an average target price of $13.25, and a 18.30% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 61.5% respectively. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. -5.07% -10.41% -11.53% 11.15% -9.73% 13.39% Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.36% 3.77% 5.5% 4.16% 0.88% 3.23%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Waterstone Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Waterstone Financial Inc. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.