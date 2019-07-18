New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Reaches $10.66 After 4.00% Up Move; Continental Advisors Has Boosted Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Position

The stock of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 736,590 shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $5.01B company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $11.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NYCB worth $200.32M more.

Continental Advisors Llc increased Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) stake by 429.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 214,705 shares as Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR)’s stock declined 1.82%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 264,705 shares with $4.58M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Waddell & Reed Finl Inc now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 82,418 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281546 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Marrone Bio Innovations; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Ionis Pharma; 17/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Loses Execs, Assets — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282456 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT353; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. Another trade for 1,640 shares valued at $43,148 was bought by Dahya Hanif. 34,000 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares with value of $394,641 were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK.

Among 2 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New York Community Banc has $15 highest and $11.5 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is 24.30% above currents $10.66 stock price. New York Community Banc had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by UBS.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New York Community Bancorp a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KSP Research sees NYCB, Ally well set for four rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Something To Consider Before Buying New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) For The 6.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Gentex Corporation (GNTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $89.26 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.2% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 168,395 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 27,133 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. American National Ins Com Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Commerce owns 14,206 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prns Com stated it has 160,682 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 149,913 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 120,875 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Com reported 407,649 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 1,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 2,802 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). First Mercantile owns 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 2,970 shares.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 13.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 2,237 shares to 16,263 valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) stake by 106,800 shares and now owns 88,200 shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was reduced too.