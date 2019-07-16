New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) and SI Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and SI Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 4.52 N/A 0.79 13.52 SI Financial Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 16.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SI Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to New York Community Bancorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of SI Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of New York Community Bancorp Inc. and SI Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.8% SI Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SI Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

New York Community Bancorp Inc. and SI Financial Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 SI Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has an average price target of $13.25, and a 25.59% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares and 59.2% of SI Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of SI Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. -5.07% -10.41% -11.53% 11.15% -9.73% 13.39% SI Financial Group Inc. 1.54% 5.24% 5.39% 6.48% 0.07% 13.59%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than SI Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors SI Financial Group Inc. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit; and loans secured by marketable securities, passbook or certificate accounts, motorcycles, automobiles, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers trust services, such as fiduciary, investment management, and retirement services to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and institutions; and insurance, as well as acts as guardian, conservator, executor, or trustee under various trusts, wills, and other agreements. It operates 25 full-service offices throughout Windham, New London, Tolland, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, as well as Newport and Washington counties in Rhode Island; and 1 wealth management and trust services office in Windham County, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut.