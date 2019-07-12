New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Contrasting side by side

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 4.52 N/A 0.79 13.52 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.49 N/A 1.07 14.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than New York Community Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than Brookline Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.8% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Brookline Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.95% and an $13.25 average price target. On the other hand, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 1.71% and its average price target is $15.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems more appealing than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. -5.07% -10.41% -11.53% 11.15% -9.73% 13.39% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -2.71% 1.82% -4.44% 0.87% -11.35% 9.04%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.