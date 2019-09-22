New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Comparison side by side

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.50 N/A 0.78 14.78 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.35 N/A 1.07 13.85

Demonstrates New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than New York Community Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.98 beta indicates that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brookline Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.85% for New York Community Bancorp Inc. with average price target of $11.5. Brookline Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 average price target and a 4.87% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Brookline Bancorp Inc. seems more appealing than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.5% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares and 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.