New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Comparing side by side

Since New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.95 N/A 0.78 14.78 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.56 N/A 2.00 16.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than New York Community Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s downside potential is -12.48% at a $11.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 70.5%. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors New York Community Bancorp Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.