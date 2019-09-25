New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Capital International LTD Has Lowered Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Stake

Capital International Ltd decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd sold 4,300 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Capital International Ltd holds 99,000 shares with $12.91 million value, down from 103,300 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) now has $59.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $142.35. About 1.29 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. NYCB’s profit would be $88.79 million giving it 16.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 3.91 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 1.69% above currents $142.35 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Castle: This Dividend Payout Will Likely Get Hiked Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Rules – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport And Ltd Company reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 700 shares. Psagot Inv House invested in 604 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe & Rusling accumulated 416 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc holds 75,100 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Group holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Lc reported 26,100 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 21,802 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 30,864 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 20,900 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Llp invested in 0% or 2,310 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 51,654 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings.

Capital International Ltd increased Equitrans Midstream Corp stake by 43,900 shares to 126,300 valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 4,100 shares and now owns 20,600 shares. Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. 18,350 shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS, worth $2.26M.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,148 activity. $394,641 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK on Wednesday, March 27. On Thursday, May 9 Dahya Hanif bought $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 1,640 shares.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Something To Consider Before Buying New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) For The 6.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares A Quarterly Cash Dividend On Its Preferred Stock – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $5.89 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 317,177 shares. Comm Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 15,509 shares. Mondrian Prns Ltd has 2.11% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 5,927 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 806,096 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 16,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Lc reported 746,799 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.01% or 90,600 shares. Sei Company stated it has 250,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest holds 44,983 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Next Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 43,843 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 62,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).