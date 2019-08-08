New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) Stock Value Rose While General American Investors Company Cut Stake by $2.75 Million; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Toron Capital Markets Lowered Its Holding by $574,566

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 3.70M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.32. About 2.68M shares traded or 85.57% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. Dahya Hanif bought $43,148 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Geode Capital Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 5.12 million shares. 17,000 were reported by Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Nj. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Limited owns 6.54M shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co holds 43.03 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 954,209 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has 3.19 million shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 17,702 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.02% or 361,171 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 111,943 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $128.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 630,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

