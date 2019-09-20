New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) Shares Rose While General American Investors Company Has Boosted Position by $1.35 Million; Green Street Investors Has Lowered Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $2.02 Million

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76 million, down from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $569. About 160,730 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 447,631 shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc stated it has 281 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Res stated it has 495,307 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.09% or 20,138 shares. 2,662 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Com holds 128 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital World Invsts has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cbre Clarion Lc holds 3.37% or 317,479 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.03% or 377,913 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. 12,790 are held by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma reported 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Oppenheimer & holds 472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eii Management holds 0.32% or 1,177 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Llc has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 79,695 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 1.15 million shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 13,179 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). 20,300 are held by Hourglass Cap Ltd. Earnest Lc has 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 1,200 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Cetera Advsr Ltd Com holds 47,080 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Lc has 2.12M shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.06% or 136,746 shares in its portfolio. Financial reported 927 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).