New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) Holder General American Investors Company Has Boosted Holding by $1.35 Million; Covington Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Msci (MSCI) by $966,280 as Stock Rose

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 345.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 5,235 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 1,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 771,861 shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 07/05/2018 – ULRICH: ACTIVE INVESTORS LOOKING AT CHINA BEFORE MSCI INCLUSION; 11/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES 12 NEW CHINA INDEXES

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 3.66 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,850 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $43,148 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Ltd invested in 2.11% or 6.62M shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). 29,772 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Endeavour Capital Inc reported 319,084 shares. Northern Tru owns 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 3.80 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). State Street reported 16.25 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 5.21 million shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,478 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 792,142 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 474,600 shares stake. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 29,847 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Cap Ltd Co owns 91,362 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 642,225 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Fmr Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3.93 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.15% stake. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.84% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 143,300 shares. Provise Ltd Llc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Eqis Cap holds 0.37% or 18,404 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Management has 0.05% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 19,865 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Company has 0.29% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 1,857 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company.

