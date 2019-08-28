New York Com Bk (NYCB) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Advent Capital Management Has Lifted Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Position by $301,008

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in New York Com Bk (NYCB) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 150,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 6.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.65 million, down from 6.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in New York Com Bk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 1.67M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 3.14M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 199,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, American Century has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 11,580 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com accumulated 168,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 100 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 4.56% or 206,292 shares. Peoples owns 404 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.46 million shares. John G Ullman & Inc holds 100,875 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Qs Limited Liability Corp has 648,890 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 19,669 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.03% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 57,670 shares. Ww Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). 16,924 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 5,614 shares to 486,686 shares, valued at $76.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 7,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglasdynamics (NYSE:PLOW).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. 34,000 shares valued at $394,641 were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK on Wednesday, March 27.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New York Community Bancorp: Growth Mode – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KSP Research sees NYCB, Ally well set for four rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is New York Community Bancorp a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Community Bank: The Bear Case Is Fully Priced In (And Then Some) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 61,455 shares. M&T National Bank accumulated 19,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 310,033 shares. Bb&T has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cambridge Research reported 33,157 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 441,800 shares stake. D E Shaw Com has 0.17% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 28,600 shares. World Asset Management Inc reported 26,815 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.93 million shares. Hg Vora Mgmt Limited Co reported 32.50 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 204,711 shares. Pnc has 2,460 shares.