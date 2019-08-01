New York Com Bk (NYCB) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; United Services Automobile Association Holding in Mgic Investment (MTG) Trimmed by $609,011 as Valuation Declined

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 46,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 49,723 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in New York Com Bk (NYCB) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 150,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 6.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.65 million, down from 6.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in New York Com Bk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 142,926 shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. Another trade for 1,640 shares valued at $43,148 was bought by Dahya Hanif.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Look For Value In 2019 With New York Community Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.19 Unchanged From Prior Quarter – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Adr (NYSE:RDY) by 27,260 shares to 609,187 shares, valued at $24.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 12,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 98,512 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 407,649 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Amer Int Group invested 0.04% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Sterling Capital Limited Co owns 207,090 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co has 10,446 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors Llc holds 206,292 shares. 474,600 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 25,455 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications owns 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 14,206 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 121,879 shares. 1.84M are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Citigroup reported 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Principal Grp has 2.05 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foothills Asset Management Limited holds 10,769 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp reported 20,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 20,294 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com reported 130,758 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 35.59M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.05% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 88,079 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 11,764 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 11,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 141,379 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated has 209,100 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 231,456 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $133.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Corp (NYSE:SWX) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.20M for 7.87 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q1 Earnings Show That MGIC Stock Has A Ways To Go – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC names Timothy Mattke as next CEO – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.