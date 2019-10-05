New York Cmnty Bancorp (Put) (NYCB) Holder Citadel Advisors Cut Stake by $3.23 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bessemer Securities Has Decreased Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $754,400 as Shares Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (Put) (NYCB) by 91.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 358,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $317,000, down from 390,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 2.22M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 41,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 3.31 million shares traded or 29.22% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 101,622 shares to 138,922 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp (Call) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (Call) (NYSE:BBD).

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $88.80 million for 16.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,148 activity.

