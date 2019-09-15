New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Market Value Rose While Qs Investors Has Trimmed Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alley Company Lowered Position by $526,414 as Market Value Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 119,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 529,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, down from 648,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 12.73M shares traded or 155.32% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 77,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 8,827 shares to 57,623 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. Dahya Hanif bought $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $91.22M for 16.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 8,052 shares to 212,299 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.