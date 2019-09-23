New Vernon Investment Management Upped Berkley W R (WRB) Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.80M shares traded or 190.70% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62M, down from 6,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr owns 2,027 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 52,371 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,743 shares. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 6.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd accumulated 3,563 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Inc invested in 0.51% or 356 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Inc reported 90,638 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 12,181 shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 203 shares in its portfolio. Town And Country Savings Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 190 shares stake. 7,500 were reported by Cooperman Leon G. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arvest National Bank Tru Division accumulated 462 shares. 31,920 were accumulated by Bridges Mngmt. Nwi Mngmt Lp has 80,000 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.