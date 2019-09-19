New Vernon Investment Management Raised Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) by $3.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; Banbury Partners Lowered Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,454 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07M, down from 124,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $321.17. About 109,716 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 310,361 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 59.04 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,655 are owned by Aspen. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 40,027 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd holds 1.3% or 33,211 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 26 shares. First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,645 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 67,345 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has 4,444 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 85,676 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,176 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 2,540 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 332 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 5,368 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 483 shares. Millennium reported 7,914 shares.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Fair Isaac Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FICO) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $302.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 68,825 shares to 449,999 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.