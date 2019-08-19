New Vernon Investment Management Raised Stake in Aon Plc (AON) as Market Valuation Rose; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered Its Stake in 2U (TWOU) by $5.28 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 75,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.81 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 337,357 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 18/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. VP of Program Excellence Named to Washington Business Journal’s 40 Under 40; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $194.77. About 125,065 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 14,800 shares to 58,400 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,515 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc..

