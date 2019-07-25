New Vernon Investment Management Raised Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $333,710; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Decreased Its Pool (POOL) Holding by $8.64 Million as Market Value Rose

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $197.16. About 459,931 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,700 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14M, down from 532,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $190.43. About 86,643 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 119,955 shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $78.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).