New Vernon Investment Management Raised Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $333,710; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $815,290

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $185.56. About 1.22M shares traded or 64.02% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 321,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.78M, down from 324,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $273.18. About 2.91M shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68 million for 42.95 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD) by 4,516 shares to 22,902 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 256,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,519 are owned by Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, American Assets Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2.05M are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.1% or 219,462 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 0.51% or 47,072 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 29,959 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 4,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Caprock Gp has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 801 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 363,112 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,313 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.75% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 284,575 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.44% or 1.28 million shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 68,418 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPY, BRK.B, WMT, ADBE: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.