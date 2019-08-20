New Vernon Investment Management Raised By $333,710 Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Has 1.12 Sentiment

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 16.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Vernon Investment Management Llc acquired 1,963 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 13,696 shares with $2.34 million value, up from 11,733 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $193.96. About 235,376 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 28 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 25 sold and reduced their equity positions in Rockwell Medical Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 10.96 million shares, up from 10.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rockwell Medical Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 2.91% above currents $193.96 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.11 million activity.

Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Rockwell Medical, Inc. for 445,300 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 151,050 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has 0.06% invested in the company for 86,834 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,386 shares.