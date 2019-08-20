New Vernon Investment Management Position in Aon Plc (AON) Has Boosted by $333,710 as Market Valuation Rose; Codexis (CDXS) Stake Held by Farallon Capital Management Llc

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.66M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $768.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 209,877 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.3. About 648,154 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M

More recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Aon plc (AON) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 37,486 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 162 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 152,959 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 589,846 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 60,326 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Boston Advsr Ltd stated it has 20,691 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 114 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 19,131 shares. Opaleye Mngmt Inc owns 1.48M shares or 8.39% of their US portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas, New York-based fund reported 340,262 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 84,637 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 199,287 shares or 1% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Howe Rusling Inc owns 5,055 shares.