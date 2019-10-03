New Vernon Investment Management Maintains Stake in Berkley W R (WRB); Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Stake in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) by $3.97 Million as Stock Declined

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 154,160 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 176.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 90,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 141,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 50,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 66,692 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Berkley declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.R. Berkley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Berkley: 17% Annual Gains Since 1974 And Smart Allocations (Less Focus On The Dividend) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ryanair boss slams UK aviation regulator after Thomas Cook collapse – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wall Street ends higher on trade, ECB stimulus hopes – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hillhouse-backed Topsports launches up to $1.2 bln Hong Kong IPO -term sheet – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AQB) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “WeWork to List Shares on Nasdaq, Make Governance Changes – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Boston Inv Inc has 32,231 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Lc accumulated 1.98 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,560 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 362,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 14,100 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York owns 0.87% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 43,408 shares. 12,190 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 83,331 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 385,194 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.03% or 180,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 1,683 shares. Psagot House Ltd reported 10,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Company has 106,943 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 86,660 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 231,800 shares to 238,200 shares, valued at $44.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,335 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).