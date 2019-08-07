New Vernon Investment Management Maintains Holding in Aon Plc (AON); Medicines Co (MDCO) Holder Antipodean Advisors Increased Stake by $1.11 Million

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $184.88. About 344,119 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 313,734 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 02/05/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Adds New Suppliers from South Africa and South Korea to its Growing Generic Manufacturing Network; 17/05/2018 – Effort Is Part of Broader Trump Initiative to Make Medicines More Affordable; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES; 13/03/2018 – CSL CEO Paul Perreault Calls on Industry to Improve Patients’ Access to Medicines; 19/04/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Governance Board Appoints Charles Gore as New MPP Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – Editas Medicine to Present New Data Demonstrating Progress Towards Creating Genome Editing Medicines at the American Society of; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces lnclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol (Atherogenic Lipoproteins) Linked to Heart Attack and Stroke; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS FINALIZING REDUCTION IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT LOW-INCOME BENEFICIARIES PAY FOR CERTAIN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES KNOWN AS “BIOSIMILARS”; 12/04/2018 – Life-Saving Medicines Donated For Patients In The Developing World; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Glenmede Co Na holds 477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% or 142 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated owns 15,828 shares. Greenlight Capital Inc invested in 948,800 shares or 1.88% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,885 shares. Antipodean Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.38% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 780,938 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 10.29M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 18,134 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 195,728 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 288,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medicines Co. (MDCO) Up 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “These Bullish Medicines Company Options Trades Suggest More Upside Could Be Coming – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medicines Co (MDCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.