New Vernon Investment Management Lifted Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $333,710; As Moelis & Co (MC) Valuation Declined, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lifted by $4.34 Million Its Position

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $190.01. About 462,585 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 105,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 504,043 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 398,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 209,644 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) by 394,249 shares to 139,935 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 61,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,319 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moelis: A Speculative Buy At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moelis & Company (MC) CEO Ken Moelis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Moelis & Company (MC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Refinitiv, LSE, Blackstone, BDO, Cheesecake Factory, Huron, FP – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.