New Vernon Investment Management Lifted Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $333,710 as Shares Rose; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lifted Its Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Stake by $16.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 458,533 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,292 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, up from 66,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $461.95. About 203,430 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 1,422 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 1,041 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 622 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.06% or 5,619 shares. Northstar Asset Management Lc owns 5,508 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.04% or 4,202 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 791 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 49,416 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 51 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 10,636 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 675 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 75 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,750 shares to 90,963 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,251 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

