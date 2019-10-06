New Vernon Investment Management Increases Position in Berkley W R (WRB); Lathrop Investment Management Holding in International Business Machines (IBM) Upped as Share Value Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 71,317 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 65,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services in Europe and Asia/Pacific – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Expands Cloud Pak for Data with New DataOps Enhancements to Help Clients Get their Data Ready for AI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont owns 47,299 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 71,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,552 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 83,123 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.98M shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 5,140 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Co has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 406,683 are owned by Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability. Front Barnett accumulated 1,542 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hrt Ltd Com accumulated 43,810 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak invested 1.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 61,408 are held by Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.56M shares. Iat Reinsurance has 0.35% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dodge & Cox owns 72,631 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,555 shares to 205,449 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,704 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Berkley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.