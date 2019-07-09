New Vernon Investment Management Increases Position in Aon Plc (AON); Tensile Capital Management Cut Its Ptc (PTC) Stake by $13.10 Million

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $195.2. About 263,761 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 142,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 675,228 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.24 million, down from 817,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 726,673 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71 million for 122.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

