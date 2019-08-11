New Vernon Investment Management Increases Holding in Aon Plc (AON); Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Vmware (VMW) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 571,136 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 661,939 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Capital Lc owns 7,571 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs owns 1,488 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 144,608 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.45% or 40,994 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 108,842 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,267 shares. Colony Limited Liability Company reported 3,524 shares stake. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). First Manhattan invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Voya Inv Management Lc has 1.08M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn accumulated 35 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.52% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 784,755 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.03% or 59,391 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 3,089 shares.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is VMware (VMW) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of VMware, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,625 shares to 155,092 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 34.24 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.