New Vernon Investment Management Increased Its Position in Berkley W R (WRB) by $3.08 Million as Share Price Rose; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Has Upped Stake

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 11,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 353,180 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.67M, up from 342,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 847,983 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic (NYSE:SHI) by 47,970 shares to 5,459 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 35,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,685 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

