New Vernon Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) by $3.08 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Alpha Windward Lowered Holding by $371,728

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company's stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 561,236 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 67.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,268 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184,000, down from 9,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $82.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 6.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,884 shares to 3,974 shares, valued at $691,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 15,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.91 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 4,151 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling stated it has 242,586 shares. American Century owns 982,599 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Com LP has 109,060 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 76,265 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 7,415 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 4,748 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 580 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.88% or 347,443 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 101,933 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability Company reported 4.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 46,902 are held by Atlantic Union State Bank Corp. Associated Banc has invested 0.85% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0.04% or 9,428 shares. 16,097 were reported by Roosevelt Investment Gru.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)