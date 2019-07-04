New Vernon Investment Management Increased Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $333,710; British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holder Fulton Bank Has Boosted Stake by $704,708

Fulton Bank increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 17,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 2.78M shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,119 shares to 98,418 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amg Fds (MRLIX) by 97,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,377 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX).