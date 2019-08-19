New Vernon Investment Management Holds Position in Aon Plc (AON); State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Increased Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $316,780

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 157,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, up from 153,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 108,677 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $194.5. About 61,025 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,950 shares to 406,909 shares, valued at $74.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,380 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).