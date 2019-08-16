New Vernon Investment Management Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Has Increased by $333,710; As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Its Position

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 652,646 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 294,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 630,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.32M, down from 925,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 6.49M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 608,700 shares to 728,400 shares, valued at $23.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 998,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

