New Vernon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lowered Core (CORE) Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Core (CORE) stake by 46.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda analyzed 9,595 shares as Core (CORE)'s stock rose 6.24%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 11,047 shares with $410,000 value, down from 20,642 last quarter. Core now has $1.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 142,218 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 16.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Vernon Investment Management Llc acquired 1,963 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 13,696 shares with $2.34M value, up from 11,733 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $43.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $186.51. About 426,068 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Sp Pref Adr stake by 285,640 shares to 535,640 valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Convertible Bond Etf stake by 170,000 shares and now owns 1.45M shares. Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) was raised too.

