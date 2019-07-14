New Vernon Investment Management Has Lifted Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $333,710; Share Value Rose; As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Rose, Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Stake by $1.11 Million

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 450,842 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 1048.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 20,962 shares as the company's stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,962 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 789,823 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 38,588 shares. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.04% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Litespeed Mgmt Llc invested in 8.27% or 153,500 shares. Rothschild Il reported 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Aqr Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 50,300 shares. Company Of Vermont invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). At Bancshares, a Iowa-based fund reported 10,926 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.19% or 247,699 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 13,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 8,587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.38% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 25,000 shares. M&T Bankshares stated it has 8,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).