New Vernon Investment Management Has Increased Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Schnieders Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $308,490 as Stock Value Declined

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 763,279 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

