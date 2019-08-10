New Vernon Investment Management Has Increased Aon Plc (AON) Position by $333,710 as Market Valuation Rose; As Antero Res (AR) Market Valuation Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lifted Position by $14.43 Million

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 647,806 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.01M, up from 9.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.71 million shares traded or 15.46% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 30,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,498 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Gru Limited Company has 0.77% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Menlo Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 370,590 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4.41M shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt owns 566,986 shares. 166 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc holds 105,376 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 5,414 were reported by Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 15,137 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 404,771 shares. Blackrock holds 10.67M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Rdl Financial holds 0.16% or 26,593 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Company has 141,287 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 544,231 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $173,130 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Snap to raise $1 billion to invest in AR, possible acquisitions – Reuters” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.