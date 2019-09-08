New Vernon Investment Management Has Boosted Aon Plc (AON) Position by $333,710 as Stock Rose; Winslow Asset Management Maintains Stake in United Nat Food Com (UNFI)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 529,855 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 121,578 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company invested in 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 327,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 0.02% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Street reported 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,466 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 144 shares. Towle & holds 2.35% or 1.56M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, a New York-based fund reported 13,313 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation New York has 137,668 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 17,295 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 29,184 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 73,664 shares.