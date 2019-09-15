New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Upped Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); Hightower Advisors Increased Metlife (MET) Stake by $479,661

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 16,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 49,010 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 802,327 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 9,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 417,130 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.70M, up from 407,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.03 million shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability owns 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 1.56 million shares. Swiss State Bank owns 2.65M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fincl Architects Incorporated accumulated 0% or 230 shares. California-based International Inc Ca has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 627,983 shares. Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 113,397 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 26,709 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Amp Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 508,175 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt has invested 0.64% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Aldebaran has 0.74% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 21,446 shares. Icon Advisers Inc owns 37,400 shares. Citadel Ltd Company holds 69,541 shares. The Missouri-based Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 59,673 shares to 62,206 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 32,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,409 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.