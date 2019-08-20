New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Upped Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position By $2.11 Million; Emera (TSE:EMA) Had 2 Bulls

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 24.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc acquired 191,525 shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc holds 961,273 shares with $11.02M value, up from 769,748 last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $38.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 2.02M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP

Among 4 analysts covering Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emera Incorporated has $52 highest and $50 lowest target. $50.75’s average target is -11.20% below currents $57.15 stock price. Emera Incorporated had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26. See Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) latest ratings:

