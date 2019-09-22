New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Trimmed Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $5.67 Million as Stock Price Rose; Strs Ohio Lifted Nucor (NUE) Holding

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 10,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 52,378 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 41,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 1.93 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 36.33M shares traded or 436.77% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER PRICE SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – ICICI’s Bad-Loan Ratio Is Highest Among Top India Lenders (Video); 13/04/2018 – BSE SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM ICICI BANK ON REPORT OF SEBI PROBE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $587.35 million for 16.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $138.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,460 shares to 49,279 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 23,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild And Communication Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, a Arizona-based fund reported 10,581 shares. 4,168 were accumulated by Karpus. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited invested in 0.02% or 4,714 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 474,419 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 103,633 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp accumulated 43,468 shares. Tdam Usa holds 5,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northeast Invest invested 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Focused Wealth Inc reported 8,861 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 15,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 755 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Coastline Tru invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Alps Incorporated invested in 6,482 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 299,482 shares to 7,478 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprises (NYSE:PEG) by 6,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,221 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).