New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Position In Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Was Has Raised; Entegris Com Stk (ENTG) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $495,874 as Share Value Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 16,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 49,010 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.75B market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.18M shares traded or 238.53% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com Stk (ENTG) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 13,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 23,795 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, down from 37,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 1.44 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82 million for 26.40 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 830,725 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,274 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.05% or 147,534 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Macquarie Group owns 4,400 shares. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bluecrest Management Limited owns 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 8,213 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability owns 1.52M shares. Timessquare Cap invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Shine Investment Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1,874 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 30 shares. Stanley owns 0.24% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 27,292 shares. 845,238 are owned by Invesco Limited.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valhi Inc New Com Stk (NYSE:VHI) by 246,463 shares to 459,013 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc Ir (NASDAQ:MIK) by 80,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.