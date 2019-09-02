New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Maintains Stake in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY); Exelon (EXC) Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Increased Holding

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 183,700 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 06/03/2018 Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Top Gainers; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 122,423 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.22% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Raymond James And owns 732,689 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Co owns 56,640 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 2.77 million shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.28% or 16.82 million shares. Moors & Cabot has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co reported 143,372 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Illinois-based Savant Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.57% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 67,860 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.34% stake.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121,091 shares to 79,872 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,892 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

