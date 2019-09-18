New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Maintains Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $10.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $10.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.63. About 660,649 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 16,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 49,010 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.4. About 188,724 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,570 shares to 24,592 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 114,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,598 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.