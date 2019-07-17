New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increases Holding in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY); C S X (CSX) Holding Boosted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in C S X Corporation (CSX) by 1510.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 6,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in C S X Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.65% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 27.60M shares traded or 608.25% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 59,178 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure; 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co accumulated 102,040 shares. Rockland holds 3,050 shares. Field Main Bancshares stated it has 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Quantitative Investment Management Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 31,900 shares. Howland Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 9,550 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) accumulated 0% or 25 shares. New York-based Gideon Cap has invested 0.28% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Salem Counselors reported 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 3.19M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bessemer Gp invested in 8,377 shares or 0% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp invested 3.97% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Us National Bank De reported 481,061 shares stake. Cadinha & Co Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX Corp.: Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSX slips after missing Q2 earnings, cutting full-year revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Delta’s (DAL) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Travel Demand? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), The Stock That Zoomed 190% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dr. Reddyâ€™s Announces the Launch of the Over-the-counter Store Brand Equivalent of Mucinex® D Extended Release Tablets in Two Strengths in the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Advaxis Offering, Roche’s Spark Tender Offer Extended, Ascendis Earnings – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dr. Reddy’s to release Q1 FY 20 results on July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Continues its Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Levetiracetam in 0.54% Sodium Chloride Injection 1500mg/100mL Due to Mislabeling – Business Wire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension in the U.S. Market – Business Wire” with publication date: December 27, 2018.